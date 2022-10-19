Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) The Mumbai police have seized mephedrone worth Rs 60 lakh during raids conducted at two places in the city, and arrested three persons in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch conducted the operation, he said.

"The ANC conducted raids at suburban Kurla and Dongri in south Mumbai, and seized mephedrone or MD drug worth Rs 60 lakh. Three persons, including an autorickshaw driver, were arrested following the seizure," the ANC official said.

The first raid was conducted in Kurla on Monday, where the driver was caught by Azad Maidan unit of the ANC with the drug valued at around Rs 42 lakh. The accused is a history-sheeter, he said, adding that the police are trying to know the place from where the drug was procured and where it was meant to be supplied.

In the second operation, the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC nabbed two persons from Dongri, including a person residing in a high-rise in south Mumbai on Tuesday, and recovered the banned drug worth around Rs 18 lakh from them, the official said.

The ANC has registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused and further investigation is underway, official added.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance banned under the NDPS Act.

