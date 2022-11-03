Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday appointed its vice president Chitra Wagh as the head of the state unit's 'mahila morcha'.

The announcement was made by state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

She succeeds Uma Khapre who was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Incidentally, Wagh was chief of the Nationalist Congress Party's state women's wing before she joined the BJP in July 2019, some months before the Assembly polls.

