Chennai, November 3: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in some southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

As per the weather department, the districts that are likely to be affected by this heavy rainfall, are - Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga and Myladuthurai. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely in Chennai, Adjoining Districts Till November 2, Says IMD; Yellow Alert Issued for Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

In a statement on Thursday, the IMD officials said that an upper cyclonic circulation that lies over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood and extends up to upper tropospheric areas is expected to bring in rains.

The Met department said that during the last 24 hours, Sirkali had recorded extremely heavy rain - 22 cm rainfall. Seven locations in the state recorded very heavy rainfall and 20 places had heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Normal Life in Several Parts, Schools and Colleges Remain Closed.

The IMD in the state said that the state had been receiving very good northeast monsoon since it hit Tamil Nadu on October 29.

The Met department also said that many places in the state are expected to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lighting till November 7. The weathermen also predicted cloudy weather conditions for Chennai and adjacent districts in the next 24 hours.

