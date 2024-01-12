By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought nominations of women candidates from all the departments in the Central Government, agencies, states and Union Territories, as well as police forces across India and the Central Armed Police Forces, to attend the International Police Officer Course scheduled for April this year in the Netherlands.

The nomination of eligible and suitable candidates is for the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) and Superintendent of Police (SP).

The MHA's direction came following the United Nations' Department of Peace Operations (DPO) invitation to the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations (PMI to UN) for nominations to attend the International Police Officer Course.

The course is being organised by Dutch Police Authority and will be held from April 8-26, 2024, in the Netherlands. The last date for submission of the nominations to the MHA is January 19. Thereafter, the nominated candidates will undergo a UN selection process.

The aim of the course is to prepare the participants for deployment in UN Peace operations or the course has UN training recognition.

As per a circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, "no fixed slot from India is available. "It is open invitation for all members' states of the UN," pointed out the circular, sent to the secretaries of Indian government, the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of all states, and the Director Generals of Police of all the Central Armed Police Forces, the National Investigation Agency Director General, and the Directors of Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, among other central agencies.

For the police pre-deployment training course, the circular issued on January 8 pointed out that the candidates should have broad experience in police service and be selected to serve as police officers in an international peacekeeping operation.

As per the circular, the officers should meet the minimum standards given by United Nations, like citizenship of the UN Member State she is representing; professional status as a member of the police force, she is representing; meet the medical criteria outlined in the United Nations Medical Support Manual; minimum five years of active policing experience; language proficiency: ability to communicate effectively in English language, in which the course will be held.

Besides, the participants should be able to understand and to express themselves in English, both written and spoken (minimum level B2), mentions the notification.

"All costs related to travel, medical insurance and visas are the responsibility of the concerned recommending state and department's organisation. Accommodation and meals will be provided by the Netherlands," it states.

"Preference may be given for nominations from female police officer(s) who meet the requisite eligibility criteria. The nomination of eligible and suitable candidates of the rank of Dy. SP and SP along with biodata, shall be submitted to this Ministry for onward submission to UN Headquarters," added the circular. (ANI)

