Milind Deora Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts, Shares Coping Tools for Depression

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 11:54 PM IST
Milind Deora Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts, Shares Coping Tools for Depression
Milind Deora (Photo Credits: Twitter|@milinddeora/File)

New Delhi, June 14: Former Union Minister and Congress leader Milind Deora opened up about having suicidal thoughts and shared five "effective" tools to cope up with depression on the social media platform, following the tragic news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai, the police said. Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

While sharing "coping tools", Deora said that his experience with suicidal thoughts has taught him to "live with the blues". "My own experience with suicidal thoughts, first as a teen and even as an MP, taught me to live with the blues. Sharing five effective coping tools," he tweeted. Also Read | UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in.

Firstly, he advised people struggling with depression to reach out to their family, friends, colleagues and even acquaintances. "You are more loved than you know," he said.

Stating that depression transcends age, gender, economic strata or success, Deora said people should overcome the stigma of mental health and seeking counselling.

"We're in a constant struggle with our inner demons. Never give in to them. Life is beautiful. Don't get caught up in the rat race. Choose music, food, travel, reading, your work and loved ones. Do what makes you happy. Choose life. Most importantly, love yourself for who you are," he added.

