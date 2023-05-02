Srinagar, May 2 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant associate and seized arms and ammunition from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Based on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists at Daramdora Keegam in Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police spokesman said.

During the search, a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was apprehended, he said.

He was identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani, the spokesman said.

Incriminating material and arms and ammunition, including an AK series rifle, a magazine and 10 rounds, were seized from his possession, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, the spokesman added.

