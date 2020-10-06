Srinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Militants opened fire on a BJP office-bearer in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving his personal security guard critically injured, police said.

The ultras shot at on Ghulam Qadir, a district vice president of the BJP, near his residence at Nunner in Ganderbal, a police official said.

He said the assailants missed the target but Qadir's personal security guard, Constable Altaf Hussain, has been hit and is critically injured.

He was rushed to SKIMS hospital at Soura for treatment, the official said, adding the BJP leader was safe.

