New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday commended a military officer for demonstrating exceptional professional acumen and selfless commitment beyond the call of duty.

On July 5, while proceeding on leave from Military Hospital, Jhansi, to his hometown in Hyderabad, Major Bachwala Rohit was involved in a critical medical intervention that "exemplified the highest standards of military service", the Army said in a post on X.

"Displaying exemplary presence of mind and clinical skill, Major Rohit conducted an emergency delivery on the railway platform itself, using improvised resources including a towel, a knife and hair clips," the Army said.

It also shared a photo of the woman whom he aided in the delivery after noticing she was in a state of "advanced labour", along with him holding the baby at the railway platform.

"Honouring a selfless service beyond the call of Duty #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, today commended Major Bachwala Rohit for demonstrating exceptional professional acumen and selfless commitment beyond the call of duty," the Army said in the post.

It also shared a photo of the Army Chief pinning the commendation to the officer's uniform.

At the Jhansi Railway Station, he noticed a woman in visible distress near the lift area, who had fallen from a wheelchair, and was in a state of "advanced labour," the post says.

"After the emergency delivery, the newborn was unresponsive at birth; however, he successfully resuscitated the infant. The mother later developed complications related to the placental delivery, which he managed effectively using available protective measures and clinical judgment," the Army said.

Both the mother and the newborn were stabilised under his care and subsequently transferred to a government medical facility for further management, it added.

"Major Rohit's swift and decisive action, under non-clinical and resource-constrained circumstances, is a testament to his medical proficiency, composure under pressure, and unwavering commitment to the ethos of the Armed Forces. #NationFirst @DefenceMinIndia @dgafms_mod @MoHFW_INDIA," it wrote in the post.

