New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi settled three notches below normal on Tuesday at 7.3 degrees Celsius, the Met office said, forecasting partly-cloudy sky later in the day.

The air quality index remained in the very-poor category with the AQI of 358 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

It forecasted partly cloudy sky later in the day. The maximum temperatures is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. PTI

