Ghaziabad, November 29: A class 5 boy on Saturday evening made a dramatic escape from his kidnappers by biting one's wrist to free himself and jumping off the moving van. The 11-year-old boy then sprinted 2 km to his grandfather's house as it was the nearest safe location he knew.

According to the report published in the Times of India, the incident took place when the boy, identified as Aarav, had gone to buy some vegetables on his cycle. On his way back from the market, he was approached by a white van that had four people seated in it on the pretext of asking for directions. The men had covered their faces with masks which raised the boy's suspicion. However, the men ambushed the boy and pulled him inside the van along with his cycle. UP Shocker: Kanpur Man Threatens To Cut Minor Into Pieces if She Refuses To Marry; Arrested.

The man had moved past the Dwedha village some 4 km away from the victim's house in Radheshyam Vihar colony before the boy could get the idea of what was going on. Soon, his captor took his one hand off him to pick up a call. Seeing the opportunity, the boy bit his wrist, opened the door, and jumped off the moving van. According to his father, the boy recognised the area and ran towards his grandfather's house in the Jeetpur colony. He kept raising alarm "bachao, bachao" during his sprinting. UP Shocker: Youth Gunned Down in Broad Daylight in Moradabad, Terrifying Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video).

The boy's grandfather alerted his family after Aarav reached his home. The parents immediately rushed to Jeetpur Colony to get him. A case has been registered against four unidentified men under IPC sections 364, and 511.

