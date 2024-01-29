Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) The minimum temperatures hovered close to normal range at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Monday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a minimum of 8.2 degrees, while Hisar registered a low of 10.5 degrees.

Ambala registered a low of 8.4 degrees, while Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded lows of 7.7 degrees and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius.

Patiala, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur registered lows of 8 degrees, 10.2 degrees, 7.2 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

However, Bathinda experienced a cold night at 6.6 degrees Celsius. --

