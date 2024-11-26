New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan', a health awareness campaign launched by the Ministry of Ayush, is gaining significant traction as more citizens engage with the initiative.

"The 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan', a pioneering health awareness campaign launched by the Ministry of Ayush, is gaining significant traction as more citizens engage with the initiative. As of today, the campaign has witnessed remarkable progress, with a total of 10,737 volunteers actively driving its outreach efforts across the country," as per a Ministry of Ayush release.

The campaign, which aims to empower individuals to understand their unique Ayurvedic Prakriti (mind-body constitution), has already reached 6,828 participants who have completed their Prakriti Parikshan (assessment). Additionally, 11,608 citizens have pledged to adopt Ayurvedic principles for better health, marking a promising start to this nationwide movement.

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, expressed his enthusiasm for the growing impact of the initiative, stating, "The response we have received so far is a testament to the increasing awareness and acceptance of Ayurveda in our daily lives. Every individual who takes part in the Prakriti Parikshan and embraces a personalised health approach is contributing to building a healthier India. This is just the beginning, and together we will transform the nation's health for generations to come."

The 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan' aims to provide citizens with tailored health insights based on their Prakriti, facilitating the prevention of diseases and fostering holistic well-being.

"The campaign also seeks to break several Guinness World Records, including the largest online photo album of Prakriti certificates and the most pledges for a health campaign, further amplifying its impact," the release read. (ANI)

