New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): As part of its ongoing efforts to promote commercial coal mining and attract private investment, the Ministry of Coal is organizing a Roadshow on Commercial Coal Mine Auctions and investment Opportunities in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, tomorrow. The event aims to bring together industry stakeholders, potential investors, and policymakers to accelerate private sector participation in India's coal sector, the Ministry of Coal said in a release on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Joining him will be Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, along with senior officers of the Ministry to provide insights into the auction process, investments landscape and Government initiative driving growth in the sector.

Also Read | SEBI To Initiate 'Appropriate Legal Steps' To Challenge As Mumbai Court Orders FIR Against Ex-Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

The Ministry of Coal has been actively engaging with stakeholders through a series of roadshows to promote commercial coal mining. After successful events in Kolkata and Mumbai, the Ministry is now organizing a roadshow in Gandhinagar to attract potential investors and industry leaders. The upcoming 12th round of commercial coalmine auctions is expected to commence in the second week of March, further reinforcing the Government's commitment to enhancing domestic coal production and ensuring energy security.

The roadshow provides a forum to highlight the Government's initiatives to boost coal production, enhance efficiency, provide policy support and drive self-reliance in the sector. Participants will gain firsthand knowledge of the availability of coal blocks, investment opportunities, and the ease of doing business in India's coal industry. Experts will also highlight advancements in coal technology, sustainability measures, and policy reforms aimed at fostering a transparent and competitive marketplace, as per the ministry.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 02 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The commercial coal mine auctions have been instrumental in unlocking the true potential of India's coal reserves, attracting domestic and international players, and reducing import dependency. With investor-friendly policies and technological advancements, the Ministry of Coal is committed to ensuring a robust and sustainable coal sector that aligns with the country's energy security and economic growth goals, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)