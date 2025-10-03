New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Mines has actively undertaken a series of initiatives during the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 5.0, observed across the Government of India from September 15 to 30, 2025.

As part of this phase, all organisations under the Ministry, including the Secretariat, carried out comprehensive reviews to identify pending references from MPs, State Governments, public grievances, PMO references, Parliamentary assurances, cleanliness drives in offices and public-facing areas, records for digitisation and weeding-out, as well as scrap and obsolete items for disposal. Nodal officers were designated in each organisation to ensure effective and focused implementation during the primary phase.

During this period, the Ministry of Mines identified 292 sites for cleanliness campaigns. In record management, 18,873 physical files and 12,202 electronic files were reviewed. A training programme on Record Management was also conducted for employees. On 3rd October 2025, the Secretary (Mines) personally inspected all sections of the Ministry and the Record Room at Shastri Bhawan.

E-waste management has been identified as a key focus area under the campaign. The Ministry's autonomous body, Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC), Nagpur, is spearheading a major domestic e-waste management drive in collaboration with authorised recyclers. The initiative focuses on the collection and safe disposal of domestic e-waste, including appliances, electronic devices, lighting equipment, tools, toys, and medical instruments.

To encourage public participation, e-waste collection booths are being established at various offices, along with a home pick-up facility available through pre-booking. An e-waste collection booth has also been set up at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, operational from 2nd to 31st October 2025.

The Ministry of Mines remains fully committed to achieving the targets during the main phase of Special Campaign 5.0, scheduled from October 2nd to 31st, 2025. (ANI)

