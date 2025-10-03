New Delhi, October 3: In a powerful assertion of India’s air superiority, India’s Air Marshal revealed that a recent Indian Air Force operation, during ‘Operation Sindoor’, not only penetrated deep into enemy territory but also achieved the longest-range kill to date -- till 300 km, leaving Pakistan unable to operate even within its own borders. Speaking to reporters, Air Marshal A.P. Singh highlighted the strategic success of the mission, stating, “We were able to penetrate deep into enemy territory and execute strikes with high precision.”

He credited India’s robust air defence infrastructure for playing a pivotal role in the overall plan, enabling seamless coordination and protection of assets during the operation. Air Force Chief AP Singh Emphasises Urgent Need for Self-Reliance in Defence Technology, Says Work on Indigenous ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ Has Begun (Watch Videos).

Air Marshal AP Singh Speaks on Operation Sindoor Precision

#WATCH | Delhi: Responding to ANI's question on the losses suffered by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says, "...As far as Pakistan's losses are concerned...we have struck a large number of their airfields and we struck a large… pic.twitter.com/qhf7yl27LO — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: On reports of terrorist groups setting up headquarters deep inside Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says, "Obviously, it was expected... So, we are also getting such news that their hideouts are changing and now… pic.twitter.com/HRAv5BsEpZ — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

“We were able to bring them to their knees within one night of intensive operations. The ability of the Air Force to be able to deliver this catastrophic firepower has been shown first time after 1971,” IAF chief Singh said.

The mission, which remains classified in its finer details, reportedly involved the deployment of advanced long-range weapons systems. “Long-range weapons were effectively deployed, and satellite imagery confirmed the hits we achieved,” the Air Marshal said, underscoring the technological edge that India leveraged during the strike. India Destroyed 4-5 Pakistani Fighter Jets, Most Likely F-16s, Damaged Radars, Runways and Missile System During Operation Sindoor: IAF Chief Air Marshal AP Singh (Video).

The operation’s standout achievement was the longest-range kill ever recorded by the Indian Air Force, a milestone that reflects the growing reach and lethality of India’s aerial capabilities. According to defence analysts, such a kill likely involved precision-guided munitions launched from standoff distances, minimising risk to pilots while maximising impact.

Perhaps most striking was the Air Marshal Singh’s comment on Pakistan’s inability to respond. “Pakistan was unable to operate even within its own territory,” he said, suggesting that the scale and surprise of the operation left the adversary paralysed and disoriented.

The statement marks a significant moment in India’s defence narrative, showcasing not only tactical brilliance but also strategic deterrence. As regional tensions simmer, the Indian Air Force’s demonstration of reach, precision, and preparedness sends a clear message: India is future-ready and capable of defending its interests with decisive force.

