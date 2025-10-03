Suryapet, October 3: A police constable and another person lost their lives in a road accident under Thungathurthy police station limits in Suryapet district, officials said. According to police, the duo had visited their grandmother's village for the Dussehra festival and were returning on a two-wheeler when they suddenly fell off, leading to one instant death and the other succumbing to injuries while undergoing treatment on Thursday. Bhind Road Accident: Family of 4 Among 5 Killed As Speeding Truck Mows Down Bikes in Madhya Pradesh.

"Today, early morning around 2:30 am, two people were travelling on a bike when they suddenly fell down, leading to a collision with a rock. One person died on the spot, and the other fell on the road, sustained head injuries. They were returning from their grandmother's village, where they had attended the Dussehra festival, and were headed back to their village. The deceased were identified as Vemula Kaviraju, 24, and Vemula Nagaraju, 27, a CSSP constable of Kondapur battalion. We have registered a case, and the bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination," said the Sub-Inspector of Thungathurthy police station. West Bengal Road Accident: Speeding Car Kills 3, Injures 7 Others in Jalpaiguri.

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old girl, who had been missing since Tuesday, was found dead in a water tank under the Madannapet police station limits in Hyderabad, officials said. "A 7-year-old missing girl was found dead in a water tank yesterday. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased's body has been shifted for a post-mortem examination," Madannapet police said. Further investigation in both cases is underway, police added.

