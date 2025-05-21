Bijnor (UP), May 21 (PTI) Three people, including a three-year-old girl, died in a road accident on the Haridwar road in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Wednesday, police said.

According to Mandawar Police Station in-charge Rajkumar Saroj, the incident occurred around 1 am near Hameedpur village when a speeding car crashed into a stationary tractor-trolley on the roadside.

Three-year-old Mishti, who was sitting in the tractor-trolley, died on the spot. Two men travelling in the car -- Ankit Narwal (35) and Saurabh Rajput (33) -- sustained serious injuries in the collision. Both succumbed to their injuries during treatment, he said.

The police said the tractor-trolley was carrying a family from Amroha district who were on their way to Haridwar for a child's mundan (head-shaving) ceremony when the accident happened.

Further investigation is underway.

