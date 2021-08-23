Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 12 year-old boy was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high tension wire in his house in the district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Vasaich village under Jansath police station when the victim, son of a rickshaw puller, was trying to connect a wire to charge his father's phone, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

