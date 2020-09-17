New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl alleged that she was raped by three men in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night.

According to the girl, she was returning home with her brother-in-law when the accused tried to snatch her purse. When she resisted, the men threatened her with a knife and raped her.

The police, however, said that the medical examination of the girl did not conform rape.

A police officer said a case was registered against the accused based on the girl's complaint.

The three accused were later arrested, he said, adding they were found to be involved in criminal cases in the past.

The matter is being investigated, police added.

