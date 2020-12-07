Mau (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man in the Rampur area here, police said on Monday.

The girl, along with her two friends, had gone out on Sunday afternoon when the man lured her with a chocolate towards a tubewell and raped her there, they said.

Also Read | GST Payers to Fill Just 4 GSTR-3B Forms, Instead of 12, From January 1, 2021.

When her friends heard her cries, they reached the spot and found her in bad condition. They took her home where she narrated the incident to family members, police said.

A case was registered on the complaint of the family and the accused has been arrested, they said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mi 55-Inch QLED Smart TV to Be Launched in India on December 16, 2020: Report.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)