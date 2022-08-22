New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The body of an eight-year-old girl, who was missing for two weeks, was found near the Yamuna Khadar area here, police said on Sunday.

They said the girl went missing from her central Delhi home on August 5, and her father lodged a complaint the same day.

According to the police, the body was spotted in the forest area on August 18.

A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered, they said, adding a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain if she was raped.

Prima facie, it appears that the girl was gagged and her throat slit. It is also suspected that a known person committed the crime, a senior police officer said.

The girl was kidnapped and taken to the jungle area where she was assaulted. Later, her body was dumped by the riverside, the officer said.

Deputy Commission of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said an accused has been detained and the matter is being investigated.

