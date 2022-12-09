Bareilly, Dec 9 (PTI) The body of a missing 10-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in the Dohra area here on Friday morning, police said.

Divyanshu, who lived with his grandparents, had gone missing on Tuesday while playing outside his house, Superintendent of Police (city) Rahul Bhati said.

Police said the family members claimed that the minor was abducted and later killed.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken after the report comes, the SP said.

