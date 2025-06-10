Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Police rescued a six-year-old girl within hours of her being reported missing in central Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The girl, a resident of Nayanagar in Mahim, was reported missing after she failed to return home from an errand on Monday, the official said.

He said the police registered a case of kidnapping and formed four teams for the search.

While examining the CCTVs installed in Mahim and nearby areas, the girl was seen going towards Dharavi, the official said.

One of the police teams spotted the girl near Badi Masjid in Dharavi around 10.45 pm, he said.

The child was taken into custody and reunited with her family members, the official said.

