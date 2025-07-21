Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 21 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday officially launched the Mizo DiasporaHub in Aizawl. The internet portal was developed by the Mizo Diaspora Cell, Chief Minister's Office, in collaboration with LushAITech, to connect Mizos living in different parts of the world.

In his inaugural speech, the Chief Minister stated that, as a people's government committed to innovation and good governance, the state has introduced several digital platforms to enhance citizen engagement and service delivery.

Some of the notable initiatives include Mipui Aw, a Public Grievance & Redressal Mechanism; e-Ram, a Land Revenue & Settlement App; e-OPD, an online OPD card system for Aizawl Civil Hospital; Kai Apps, an attendance app for government employees; SDG Dashboard for Monitoring Sustainable Development Goals across Mizoram; MPLAN, a platform to track government initiatives; ILP Online, an Inner Line Permit portal; e-Office & Filing System, a cloud-based document management system ensuring timely and transparent administration within the CMO.

He emphasised that strong and sustained engagement with Mizo communities abroad is vital, and through this platform, the government aims to strengthen those bonds. The Mizo Diaspora Cell, newly formed under the Chief Minister's Office, will coordinate support and maintain connections with Mizos residing outside Mizoram, as well as within India.

The Chief Minister urged all Mizo welfare associations and groups worldwide to register on the portal and utilise its features.

He added that the government is prepared to extend assistance to those in need, particularly in challenging situations abroad. The portal also enables welfare associations to communicate with one another and access helpful tools, which will facilitate collective action and improved coordination.

He expressed his appreciation for LushAITech, which developed the portal with the help of the Diaspora Cell, without significant government expenditure.

Vanlaldina Fanai, Chairman of the Diaspora Cell, shared that the Cell was formed on June 11, 2024, and its initial mandate was to track and respond to the challenges faced by Mizos abroad. He highlighted the difficulties many face when migrating through irregular channels or falling prey to exploitation.

He called for responsible migration and closer ties with the homeland. He also acknowledged the support of key departments including the Ministry of External Affairs, Home Department, SP (CID & Crime Branch), LESDE, MYC, and Law & Judicials.

The Mizo Diaspora Hub is now open for registration by welfare associations, and individual registration will follow soon. The portal will serve as a central hub where users can locate welfare associations, identify gathering locations, find contact information of office bearers, and even use AI-enabled features such as automatic translation and SOS alerts.

The portal is available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and as a web version. (ANI)

