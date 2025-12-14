New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Sairang Railway Station in Mizoram handled its first-ever direct inward automobile rake, carrying 119 cars from Changsari near Guwahati. This historic movement is said to enhance vehicle availability in Aizawl, reduce dependence on long road transport, and benefit Mizoram's automobile sector, including dealers, service providers, and customers, marking a "significant step in the State's infrastructural and economic development".

According to the Ministry of Railways' official press release, this achievement reflects Indian Railways' commitment to expanding connectivity, supporting regional development, and fostering inclusive growth across the country.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Repeats Allegation of 'Vote Chori' by BJP, Election Commission 'Collusion' (Watch Videos).

According to the Ministry, the Bairabi-Sairang railway line is a significant milestone in Mizoram's infrastructure. Carved meticulously through challenging terrain, the line stretches over 51.38 km and passes through 45 tunnels. This railway line plays a critical role in supporting the region's strategic integration with the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the line on September 13. On this occasion, he flagged off the Rajdhani Express between Aizawl (Sairang) and Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), the Mizoram Express between Aizawl (Sairang) and Guwahati, and an Express train between Aizawl (Sairang) and Kolkata. This marked Mizoram's full integration into India's national rail network.

Also Read | Has China Started Massive Military Build-Up Near Arunachal Pradesh? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

Passenger response to the new train services has been reported to be encouraging. According to the Ministry, all three trains are running with high occupancy, i.e. the Sairang-Anand Vihar Terminal Rajdhani Express at 147 per cent, the Sairang-Guwahati Mizoram Express at 115 per cent, and the Sairang-Kolkata Express at 139 per cent. The Ministry also said that the passengers have found the trains convenient and cost-effective, saving significant time.

The press release stated that improved rail connectivity has expanded access to major cities and economic hubs. It has also expanded access to education and healthcare in nearby states.

Freight operations on the Bairabi-Sairang line began soon after the inauguration. The first freight movement on September 14 carried 21 cement wagons from Assam to Aizawl. Since then, the route has carried essential goods, including cement, construction materials, automobiles, sand, and stone chips.

The first parcel consignment from Sairang was also booked on September 19, when Anthurium flowers were transported to Anand Vihar Terminal through the parcel van (Sairang-Anand Vihar Terminal Rajdhani Express). Between September 17 and December 12, a total of 17 rakes were handled. According to the Ministry, these developments indicate that the line is becoming a reliable logistics corridor, reducing transport costs and supporting Mizoram's economic and infrastructure growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)