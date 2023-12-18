Aizawl, Dec 18 (PTI) The new government in Mizoram is planning to hand over the state's lone airport and its only medical college to the Centre, an official said on Monday.

At the meeting of the council of ministers on December 14, it was decided that the state government would take steps to hand over the Lengpui airport to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), he said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Security Breach Issue: 45 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended for Remainder of Parliament Winter Session, House Adjourned.

It was also decided at the meeting that the government will find ways to hand over the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he added.

The Lengpui airport and ZMC are owned and operated by the state government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Fire in Lucknow's SGPGI Hospital Operation Theatre Leaves Woman, Child Dead (Watch Videos).

Lengpui is located about 29 km west of Aizawl, while ZMC is located at Falkawn which is about 16 km from the state capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)