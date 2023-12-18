Lucknow, December 18: A woman patient died during an operation in the OT of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here when a fire broke out on Monday. A child undergoing a heart surgery also died in the same incident. Uttar Pradesh Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Engulfs OPD Floor of SGPGI Hospital in Lucknow, Rescue Underway

According to an official release, the fire was caused by a spark in the monitor which spread to the work station. The fire system and the hydrant system were used to extinguish the flames and other patients were shifted to the post operative ICUs. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Bank in Hazratganj Area, Employees Jump Out of Building Through Windows (Watch Video)

Fire in Lucknow’s SGPGI Hospital

Visuals of efforts to douse the fire at SGPGI Lucknow as smoke engulfed the entire area. pic.twitter.com/KxDJfTZ0vd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2023

VIDEO | Rescue operation underway at Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow, where a fire broke out on a floor in the OPD department earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wKcEQ6QTlr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2023

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak who holds the health portfolio has ordered a probe into the incident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the patients affected in the incident.