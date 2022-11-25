Aizawl, Nov 25 (PTI) The Mizoram government's ban on firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns, would be in force during the coming festive season, a senior police officer said.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) C Lalruaia said that the orders banning the sale, bursting and use of firecrackers, sky lanterns, toy guns with bullets and other pyrotechnic materials were issued by Deputy Commissioners last month.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Woman Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murdering Boy, Drinking His Blood As Part of ‘Tantrik’ Rituals.

Firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials were banned during Diwali, he said.

"During the coming festive season - Christmas and New Year too, strict vigilance will be maintained to ensure that firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials are not sold and used," Lalruaia told a news conference here on Thursday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Bitten by Poisonous Snake During Rituals on Astrologer’s Advice, Loses Tongue in Erode.

In the past too, Mizoram used to ban firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns, during the festive season to avoid pollution and to mark the sanctity of Christmas and New Year.

Similarly, firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials used to be banned during festivals of other religious groups in the state.

Mizoram is preparing for a grand celebration of Christmas and New Year after two years of low key-celebrations due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Lalruaia said police would conduct regular checks at marketplaces in Aizawl to ensure that firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials are not sold.

"We have also requested shop owners not to sell firecrackers, sky lanterns and toy guns and transporters not to transport such items," he said.

According to the SP, firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials were seized by police during a raid in Aizawl's Bawngkawn area on Monday.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for possessing the banned items worth Rs 68,000, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)