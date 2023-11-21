Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 21 (ANI): As the counting day for the recently conducted Mizoram assembly election approaches, Mizoram's Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla on Tuesday said that "full proof and arrangements have been made for incident-free counting of votes."

The Mizoram assembly election was held on November 7 to elect all 40 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.

"The counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls will take place on December 3, as decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in various districts. All the voting machines are securely placed in the strong rooms in various districts. We will be helping out the civil administration with the counting of votes. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) is from outside Mizoram and central forces are already here. Additionally, IRBn and Mizoram armed police have also been deployed. So we will have full proof and arrangements have been made for incident-free counting of votes," DGP Anil Shukla said.

On the other hand, talking about the illegal drug trade through Mizoram and measures to curb drug trafficking in the state, the Mizoram DGP said that the movement of illegal drugs through Mizoram is a major challenge.

"We have a very large unfenced border with Myanmar. Myanmar is producing, processing and distributing illicit liquor and drugs. These drugs are coming in various forms, including heroin, crystal meth and Yaba tablets. Recently, we have seized a large number of Yaba tablets and crystal meth worth Rs 75 crore was seized last month. It's a big challenge, but we are on to it and with the help of local informants as well as our own intelligence, we have been able to find patterns and we are working to curb this big menace of drug trafficking through Mizoram," the Mizoram DGP said.

The major parties in the fray in Mizoram are the ruling Mizo National Front, the six party alliance Zoram People's movement, the Congress and the BJP. There are 40 seats in the Assembly. (ANI)

