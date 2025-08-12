Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 11 (ANI): Mizoram police has seized a massive haul of illegal drugs valued at nearly Rs 302 crore over multiple coordinated operations across the state in the past two weeks, officials said.

In an official statement, Mizoram Police Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) and Chief Public Relations Officer H Ramthlengliana said, "Our relentless and untiring drive against drugs and other illegal activities continues. Significant seizures of contraband items were recently made by Mizoram Police at several locations."

Also Read | Oil Sanctions 'Big Blow' to Russia: US President Donald Trump Says Oil Tariff on India Making Vladimir Putin Pliable to Seeking End to Ukraine War.

A joint operation on August 9 by the Special Narcotics Police Station under CID Crime and the 225 Battalion CRPF in Aizawl led to the interception of a car in the Seling and Bungbangla areas. Authorities seized 3.930 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets, estimated at Rs 51.09 lakh.

Three individuals -- Sahab Uddin (41), Emanuel Remnalalliana (25), and Lalbiaksiama (23) -- were arrested. A case has been registered under sections 22(c), 25, and 29(1) of the NDPS Act.

Also Read | Recruitment Scam in Rajasthan: 70 Women Secured Government Jobs With Fake Divorce Papers; SOG Begins Probe.

Earlier, on August 6, Champhai Police seized 1.053 kilograms (88 soap cases) of suspected heroin valued at Rs 31.59 lakh from a vehicle at the Khankawn Checkgate. Agnes Lalremsiami (32) was arrested in connection with this case registered under section 21(c) of the NDPS Act.

One of the largest seizures took place on August 1, when a joint team from CID Special Branch and Special Narcotics PS intercepted a pickup truck on the Zemabawk-Seling route. Officers discovered a hidden compartment containing 20.304 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine worth approximately Rs 300 crore, along with 1.625 kilograms (120 soap cases) of heroin valued at Rs 49.56 lakh.

The driver, B Lalthazuala (45), was arrested, and a subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of the main suspect, Bawilianthang (42). The case is registered under sections 21(c), 22(c), and 25 of the NDPS Act.

In another operation on the night of August 1, Lunglei Police and the 20th Battalion Assam Rifles seized 220.81 grams (18 soap cases) of heroin, valued at Rs 6.62 lakh, from a passenger named Lalrintluangi (33) aboard a Lunglei-bound vehicle from Champhai. Additional heroin totalling 120.31 grams (10 soap cases), worth Rs 3.61 lakh, was seized from three other passengers in the same vehicle.

On July 31, Champhai Police at Khankawn Checkgate recovered 167 grams (16 soap cases) of heroin, valued at Rs 5.01 lakh, from Lalmuanawma (38) and K. Lalawmpuia (27). In a separate incident, the same day, 364 grams (31 soap cases) of heroin worth Rs 10.92 lakh were seized from three individuals residing in Aizawl.

A coordinated operation on July 28 by Champhai Police and CID Special Branch led to the seizure of 440 grams (36 soap cases) of heroin worth Rs 13.20 lakh from Kalpo Jyoti Borah (26) of Assam and Rajan Brahma (32) of Arunachal Pradesh. The drugs were concealed in a hidden compartment inside a vehicle, which was also seized. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)