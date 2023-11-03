Aizawl, Nov 3 (PTI) Churches, civil society groups and political parties in Mizoram have again requested the Election Commission to reschedule the date of counting.

Elections to the 40-member assembly will take place on November 7 and counting will be held on December 3, which falls on a Sunday.

Also Read | AI Safety Summit 2023: After UK, India Summit To Pave Way for Global Framework on Artificial Intelligence Risks, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

On Friday, the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a body comprising major churches, NGO Coordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil society organisations and student bodies, Mizoram People's Forum (MPF), a church-sponsored poll watchdog, and political parties wrote to the poll panel through the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) requesting it to reschedule the counting date, a church leader said.

Last month too, political parties, NGOs and a church body had written to the Election Commission appealing it to reschedule the date.

Also Read | Rave Party With Snake Venom Case: Court Sends Five Accused to 14 Days' Judicial Custody in Noida.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)