Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 30 (ANI): Mizoram recorded 202 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Department of Mizoram Information and Public Relations.

A total of 114 people were discharged on Wednesday, an official statement said. The single-day positivity rate is 9.80 per cent while the recovery rate is 98.65 per cent, it added.

The total number of active cases in Mizoram is 1,570 taking the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,41,157. According to Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department, the total number of COVID-19 deaths reported so far is 542.

The state government has imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 4 am in view of increasing Omicron infection in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Omicron case tally rose to 961 with 263 cases in Delhi and 252 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

