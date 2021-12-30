New Delhi: After facing a long wait owing to production-related delays caused by the global chip shortage, some of the owners of Ola Electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro have now been plagued with issues ranging from mechanical to travel range per full charge. Ola Electric To Install Over 4,000 EV Charging Points Next Year.

First announced on August 15, Ola Electric on December 15 announced that it has begun deliveries of its e-scooters -- Ola S1 and S1 Pro. The company also organised special events for the first 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai for the deliveries of Ola S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters. Now, some of the owners have complained about teething issues, and lack of pre-delivery inspection (PDI), among others, on social media platforms.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, Chief Business Officer, Ola Electric, said that the company has shipped almost 4,000 scooters this month, which are being delivered to customers across cities.

"Every customer is important to us and while we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from nearly every customer, the very few issues raised by the customers, mostly caused during transit, have been resolved swiftly," Sirdeshmukh told IANS.

It started with an Ola e-scooter user, Karthik Varma, who tweeted: "An OLA S1 Pro was delivered to me at the Visakhapatnam event today. It has cracks & dents all over the body. The manager says she will get it repaired before delivery. But repair is not the option. I paid for a new product, not a refurbished product."

Another Twitter user (in the name of Toadie) posted: "@bhash hi Bavish, my Ola S1 pro was delivered yesterday. In less than 6km of drive after delivery it has to be towed away for screeching noises and headlight issues. What irks me more is that I'm yet to get my bike back despite promising to bring it back in a few hours." An Ola scooter user even complained about financial irregularities.

