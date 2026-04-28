India News | Mizoram: Schools in Aizawl Shut Amid Heavy Rainfall, Landslide Threat

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 28 (ANI): All schools across Aizawl district were ordered closed on Tuesday following heavy rainfall that raised concerns over mudflows, landslides, and rockfalls, authorities said, prioritising student safety amid worsening weather conditions.

As per the release, "Due to heavy rainfall in the past few hours within Aizawl District, which could result in mud flow, landulides, rock fall and other calamities in various locations within the District, the undersigned do hereby deems appropriate to close all schools, including Higher Secondary Schools, in the District for the safety and well-being of the students."

Also Read | Nashik: Female Government Medical College Employee Dies After Dumbwaiter Lift Collapses on Her Head; Freak Accident Video Surfaces.

"All schools within Aizawi District are hereby instructed to close the schools on 28th April, 2026 (Tuesday)," the release said.

On Monday, the Union Health Secretary wrote to all State and UT Chief Secretaries on heatwave preparedness and advised them to operationalise dedicated Heat Stroke Management Units at all health facilities, ensure adequate preparedness of ambulance services, disseminate early warnings for timely action, and enable real-time reporting of heat stroke cases on the Ministry's IHIP portal.

Also Read | 'No Path Left Except Satyagraha': Manish Sisodia Writes to Delhi High Court Judge Swarana Kanta Sharma, Refuses Legal Representation in Liquor Policy Case.

According to the letter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal heatwave days across several parts of the country from April to June 2026, along with its monthly forecast for April.It further stated that regions in East, Central, and North-West India, along with the South-East Peninsula, are likely to experience an increased number of heatwave days.

Coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be significantly affected. Additionally, isolated regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka may witness similar conditions.

In view of the forecast, the Union Health Secretary urged States and Union Territories to ensure preparedness to tackle heat-related illnesses.

This includes operationalising dedicated Heat Stroke Management Units at all health facilities, ensuring adequate ambulance services, disseminating early warnings for timely action, and maintaining real-time reporting of heat stroke cases on the Ministry's Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department said that maximum temperatures are in the range of 40-46 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country, except the western Himalayan region, northeast Bihar, and northeast India, where temperatures remain below 36 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)