Aizawl, Feb 2 (PTI) Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) has served show-cause notices on two ministers over the alleged breach of the model code of conduct ahead of village council and local council polls scheduled to be held on February 12, a senior official said on Sunday.

State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana said that the notices were served on PWD Minister Vanlalhlana and Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar after the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) filed a complaint.

Also Read | AI Child Sex Abuse Tools: UK Set To Become 1st Country To Introduce Laws Against AI-Generated Child Abuse Images.

The two ministers were asked to submit their explanations by Monday, he said.

Apart from the complaint against the two ministers, the election commission has not received any other complaint about violation of MCC till Sunday, he said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025, Most Middle-Class Friendly Budget in Indian History, Says PM Narendra Modi at Rally in RK Puram Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The MNF alleged that a video showing Vanlalhlana virtually campaigning for Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party candidates in the Durtlang local council from his ministerial office went viral on social media recently.

The MNF alleged that the minister violated the MCC by virtually campaigning from his office.

The opposition party also alleged that Hmar had announced development plans and upcoming projects while meeting ZPM candidates in his constituency on January 27, which contravened the MCC.

It said that a section of media have quoted Hmar as saying that the state government allocated over Rs 45 crore for development projects in Aizawl West-II constituency, including Rs 25.35 crore for the construction of a market in Vaivakawn area.

The MNF said that Hmar had also announced that a new inter-locality road will be constructed between Dinthar and Tuikual South areas, which will be named as 'Aizawl West Outlet'.

Officials said that 6,829 candidates are in the fray for elections to 544 village councils (VC) in nine districts, barring three autonomous district council areas in Lawngtlai and Siaha districts, and 2,076 candidates for 111 local councils within Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC).

Although 6,942 candidates filed their nomination for the VC polls, the nomination papers of 11 candidates have been rejected and 102 candidates have withdrawn their candidatures till the deadline on January 27, they said.

Similarly, 2,084 candidates filed their nominations for the local council polls. Of those, two nomination papers were rejected and six candidates withdrew their candidatures, they said.

Polling for the VC and LC polls will be held simultaneously on February 12 and counting of votes will take place on that day from 7 pm or as soon as polling is over, they said.

There are 2,416 seats in 544 VCs of which 613 seats are reserved for women.

The 111 LCs within AMC and LMC have 723 seats, of which 195 are reserved for women, they said.

There are 4,37,708 voters, including 2,22,098 female electors in 544 VCs, while there are 2,44,726 electors in 87 LCs within AMC and 41,206 voters within LMC, which has 24 LCs, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)