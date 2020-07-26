Kozhikode, Jul 26 (PTI) Fifty staff members of the Malabar Medical College Hospital at nearby Ulleyeri have been put on mandatory quarantine after a pregnant woman working in the pharmacy department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The woman, who is eight months pregnant, was among 80 employees whose samples were collected for testing recently, hospital sources said.

Also Read | Bihar: 25-Year-Old Woman Delivers Baby on NDRF Rescue Boat in Flood-Hit East Champaran District.

Except her, all others tested negative for the virus, they said.

Unable to trace the source of her infection, the health authorities had given an alert in places where the woman reportedly visited during the past few days as well as in the hospital in an effort to contain further spread.

Also Read | Sikkim Extends Lockdown till August 1: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

The woman's husband is a bank manager and hence the staff members of the bank branch are also likely to be asked to go on quarantine from Monday, the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)