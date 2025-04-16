Imphal, Apr 16 (PTI) Meitei organisation COCOMI on Wednesday claimed that the President's rule in Manipur was not properly addressing the "emergency situation" in the state, and asked the legislators to either act as "responsible leaders" or resign to pave the way for fresh elections.

Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) convenor Khuraijam Athouba, while addressing a press conference, asserted that the President's rule did not bring any major change in the situation in the state.

"We don't favour the President's rule. When it was imposed, people assumed that the Centre would swiftly end the conflict. But there have been a series of incidents where the Kuki bodies and armed groups of the community have openly defied the authorities," he alleged.

"Their objection to the reopening of all highways in the state and open declaration of not surrendering firearms despite the governor's appeal shows that the President's rule is not bringing the solution that people require and is not handling the emergency situation properly," he added.

Khuraijam said people had thought that with the imposition of the President's rule, all hostile areas would be sanitised and peace would be restored within two-three months, and with the improvement of the situation the administration would be handed over to the state.

"However, there are no signs of it," he said.

The COCOMI convenor also lashed out at the MLAs of the state, asking them to either act as "responsible leaders" or resign if they can't end the conflict.

"The MLAs have failed to choose a leader to form a government. If the legislators are not going to form a government, they should resign so that fresh elections are held and a new government formed to end the conflict," he added.

"The MLAs, as elected representatives, should act as per the wishes of the people and not wait for instructions from Delhi," Khuraijam added.

Over 260 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal Valley-based Meitei and neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities in May 2023.

The clashes began after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to protest against an order of the Manipur High Court on the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

President's rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

