New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A 26-year-old man working with a multinational company died in a road accident after his motorcycle skidded and hit the footpath in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, an official on Thursday said.

The victim, identified as Sushant, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side of the footpath, he said.

The incident occurred around midnight on May 18 near a petrol pump in the Panchsheel Park area.

“A PCR call reporting the accident was received at Hauz Khas Police Station on May 19. By the time the police team reached the spot, the injured man had already been shifted to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead,” said a senior police officer.

He said that preliminary investigation suggests no foul play and the incident appears to be a case of accident due to loss of control.

Sushant was working as a Human Resources executive at a private firm in Noida, the officer added.

A case under the relevant section of the BNS has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

Sushant's family has been informed and further legal proceedings are being carried out, they said.

