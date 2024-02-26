Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that mock voting would be conducted for all the legislators tonight for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to be held on February 27.

Speaking to reporters at a private hotel, the venue for the mock voting, he said, "The legislators will be participating in a mock voting session tonight and they will stay at the hotel. They will go to the voting venue directly from here."

He further said that there won't be any cross-voting from the Congress party.

The objective is to familiarise legislators with the Rajya Sabha voting process.

The term for Rajya Sabha MPs is six years, and elections are held after every two years for 33 per cent of the seats. Currently, the Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members.

Voting for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on Tuesday and the results will be announced the same day.

The Election Commission has announced the biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents ends in April.

Out of the total 245 members, 233 are representatives of the States and Union Territories of Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir (w.e.f. October 31, 2019) and 12 are nominated by the President. (ANI)

