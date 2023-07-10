Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 10 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said moderate rains are likely to occur in various parts of Haryana in the next two to three hrs.

"Moderate rain is very likely over parts of Gharaunda, Karnal, Indri, Radaur, Panipat, Nilokheri, Thanesar, Pehowa, Shahabad, Ambala, Kalka, Barara, Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Narayangarh, Panchkula," the IMD said in a bulletin.

"Also, rains are very likely to occur in over parts of Bhiwani, Tosham, Sampla, Rohtak, Bawani Khera, Hansi, Hisar, Adampur, Narnaund, Fatehabad, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Ganaur, Samalkha, Bapouli, Gharaunda, Karnal, Meham, Gohana, Julana, Israna, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Asandh, Kaithal, Nilokheri, Narwana, Tohana, Kalayat, Ratia, Thanesar, Guhla, Pehowa, Ambala," it added.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Haryana government released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna River from the HathniKund Barrage in Yamunanagar.

According to the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall. (ANI)

