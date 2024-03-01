Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not find time to visit ethnic strife-hit Manipur but goes to Lakshadweep for snorkeling and Gujarat for scuba diving.

Reacting sharply to Modi's jibe that Raja Ramohan Roy's soul would be crying in view of alleged sexual assault on Sandeshkhali's women, the TMC claimed that the social reformer's soul was crying rather because of alleged atrocities on women in BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

"The prime minister goes to do snorkelling in Lakshadweep, but does not find time to visit Manipur," TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen said.

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has been witness to widespread protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing of villagers by some local Trinamool Congress leaders.

Alleging that the BJP is an anti-women party, Sen said the Mamata Banerjee government has given 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats and has introduced numerous schemes like Kanyashree for the welfare of women.

"It is from Mamata Banerjee that one has to learn how to work for the development of women," Sen said.

