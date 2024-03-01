Kolkata, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that when the women in Sandeshkhali were desperately seeking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's help against the atrocities by local Trinamool Congress leaders, she was busy "protecting the accused persons". "Finally, following the continuous protests by the state BJP leaders and immense public pressure, the principal accused behind the oppression was arrested yesterday. But before that, he remained absconding for so many days. Somebody surely was protecting him," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a public rally at Arambagh in Hooghly district.

"The women of Sandeshkhali desperately sought the help of the Chief Minister for protection against such heinous oppressions. But at that point in time, she was actually busy protecting the accused," he added. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet PM Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan Today, Says Official.

PM Narendra Modi Speaks on Sandeshkhali Case

#WATCH | PM Modi attacks TMC on Sandeshkhali issue while addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Arambagh He says, "...'Har chot ka jawab vote se dena hai'. Today, the people of West Bengal are asking their CM 'Didi'- is the vote of some people more important than atrocities… pic.twitter.com/5yjJWVgxx6 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

#WATCH | PM Modi attacks TMC on Sandeshkhali issue while addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Arambagh "The country is seeing what TMC has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is enraged. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy (social reformer) must have been… pic.twitter.com/sTTawokZaV — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

"Time has come for the people of West Bengal to ask the Chief Minister whether the votes of some people are so important to her even that if it is at the cost of the dignity of women," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister also launched a scathing attack on leaders of the Opposition's INDIA bloc for being "totally silent" and "blind" on what was happening in Sandeshkhali. TMC Considers Modi As Its Enemy Number One, Says PM Narendra Modi Takes Jibe at Mamata Banerjee Government.

"No one in the INDIA bloc dared to seek an explanation from the Chief Minister on what had been happening in Sandeshkhali. No one ever went there to meet the helpless women... You will be shocked to know what the Congress President said. He said that such things happen in West Bengal. Is it not an insult to the people, especially the women, of West Bengal?" the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said that what happened in Sandeshkhali, is a "matter of shame" for West Bengal where proponents like Raja Ram Mohan Roy worked for women's dignity. "Where he might be now, I am sure that the soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy is being pained by the atrocities against the women in Sandeshkhali."

