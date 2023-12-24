Kolkata, December 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the 'Lokkhe Konthe Gita Path' event in Kolkata on Sunday, expressing his belief that the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by a huge gathering from diverse backgrounds will not only enhance social harmony but also infuse energy into nation's development journey. Approximately 1 lakh people are set to collectively chant the Bhagavad Gita during the event at Brigade Parade grounds.

In a message to the event organisers, Modi underscored the quintessential role of the pluralism of paths offered by the Gita in Indian thoughts and culture. He stated, "The pluralism of paths that the Gita offers is quintessential to Indian thoughts and culture." West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had announced on Wednesday that Modi will not be attending the programme. In his message, Modi described the Srimad Bhagavad Gita as a practical guide imparting immense wisdom and providing a path to lead a meaningful life. PM Narendra Modi Shares Message for 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' Program in Kolkata, Says 'Initiative Aimed at Recitation of Gita by One Lakh People Is Truly Laudable'

He emphasised its role as a handbook for navigating life's challenges, stating, "It also serves as a handbook to navigate through the challenges of life." Expressing confidence in the positive impact of the recitation, Modi remarked, "I am positive that the recitation of Srimad Bhagavad Gita by such a huge gathering of people who have come together from different walks of life will not only boost social harmony but will also infuse energy into our nation's development journey."

Highlighting India's cultural heritage as a blend of lofty traditions, profound knowledge, and philosophical-spiritual wisdom, the prime minister stressed, "Inclusivity, cultural diversity, and harmony are our inherent strengths." He noted that from the times of Mahabharat to the present day, the Bhagavad Gita continues to inspire individuals. Further elaborating on the Gita's teachings, Modi emphasised its timeless relevance, transcending boundaries of time and space.

He said, "Whether it is Jnana Bhakti, Karma, or any other path, the Gita offers multiple different but eventually connected paths to attain progress." Modi concluded his message by expressing his optimism about the period until 2047, describing it as an opportunity to fulfil the vision of building a strong, developed, and inclusive Bharat through collective efforts. He extended best wishes to the organisers, stating, "May the 'Lokkho Konthe Gita Path' bring peace and well-being for all. Best wishes to all the organisers for the success of this endeavour." PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Bengalureans on Kempegowda International Airport T2 Winning World Special Prize for Interior, Says ‘Commendable Feat’

On his official account, the message was shared by Majumdar, who emphasised the unwavering support received from Modi as "encouraging and heartwarming for all of us."

