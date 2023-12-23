New Delhi, December 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people of Bengaluru on Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2 winning the World Special prize for an Interior 2023 in the airports category and called it a "commendable feat". PM Modi, while taking to X, said that this accomplishment reflects the country's growing prowess in combining world-class infrastructure with artistic beauty.

"A commendable feat! Congratulations to the people of Bengaluru. Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport is not just a gateway to the vibrant city of Bengaluru but also a showcase of architectural brilliance. This accomplishment reflects the country's growing prowess in combining world-class infrastructure with artistic beauty," PM Modi said.

The PM also shared pictures from the Terminal building's inauguration last year. "Here are glimpses from the Terminal building's inauguration last year," he added. Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has earned prestigious accolades at UNESCO's 2023 Prix Versailles. The Terminal 2 (T2) secured recognition as one of the 'World's most beautiful airports' and was awarded the coveted 'World special prize for an interior 2023.'

The world judges panel for the Prix Versailles 2023, chaired by renowned fashion designer Elie Saab, revealed the latest architectural projects to win a world title, among which Bengaluru airport is the only Indian airport to receive this esteemed recognition, highlighting the airport's commitment to exceptional design and architecture on a global scale.

