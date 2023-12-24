Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, December 24, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a message for the "Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path" program, which will be held in Kolkata today. Taking to X, the Indian Prime Minister said that the "Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path" program which will be held at Parade Ground in Kolkata is truly laudable. "The initiative aimed at the recitation of the Gita by one lakh people is truly laudable," the message in PM Modi's letter read. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Bengalureans on Kempegowda International Airport T2 Winning World Special Prize for Interior, Says ‘Commendable Feat’.

The Initiative Is Truly Laudable

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's message for 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' program that is to be organised on Parade Ground, in Kolkata. The message reads, "...The initiative aimed at the recitation of the Gita by one lakh people is truly laudable..." pic.twitter.com/k86CNz5YZR — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

