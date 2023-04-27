By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The push by the Narendra Modi-led central government to make the internet safe and accessible for all citizens, especially in the far-fetched regions, is said to be one of the most important tools of development in the northeast region.

As many as 254 towers enabling 4G network were launched in Arunachal Pradesh by Union Minister for Information and Technology and Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday. He was joined by Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The move will provide much-needed Internet and broadband connectivity to at least 70,000 residents around villages near the LAC in the Indian territory. The move holds a lot of significance as China continues to expand its infrastructure near the LAC.

The situation was fast improving, especially in border districts like Tawang, where ANI did a ground report.

"It is a huge motivation and we need to ensure that we give our people the best," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told ANI.

Locals hailed the Modi government's move. A car mechanic, Hussain from Changbu village in Tawang district said, "Earlier, there was an issue if there was a car breakdown or any mechanical matter. But now with high-speed connectivity, it becomes easier to access the details of the problem and even track down customer location. This will help in makaing a job easier."

Tashi Yangchin, a government employee explained how important it is for children.

"The use of the internet helps in connecting friends and family across the world, especially for children who want to stay connected to their friends and also use the internet for study, especially in the post-Covid times," he said.

Ever since the 1962, India-China war, the border district of Tawang has always been on the edge. A few kilometres away from the China border, Tawang, has an extreme importance strategically.

The population of Tawang is nearly 50,000 out of which 10,000 is its urban population, whereas the remaining population falls in rural areas.

The availability of fast internet is not only necessity for the citizens but also for the administration as it means a huge step in the direction of governance and progress of the state.

"The delivery of governance has become a lot easier. This region has a lot of shadow areas where people are unable to come and get access to governance. Now the government is at people's doorstep," Leta, the officiating district collector for Tawang said.

There is a significant amount of improvement in internet connectivity in the region. However, there is more that needs to be done.

Sonam, a local who runs the hotel said that unless the power supply improves, it becomes difficult to access the internet.

"It is a good beginning. However there is a long way to go and many issues need to be sorted out," he said.

The popular Buddhist town district of Tawang has 25 existing Airtel towers, 21 BSNL and 13 Vodafone towers which provide 2G connectivity. The process to transfer 2G connectivity Towers to 4G is currently under process and out of the list of towers 10 are already operational.

With the launch of 254 4G mobile towers in Arunachal. It will cover a population of over 70,000 and will be panned across more than 336 villages. (ANI)

