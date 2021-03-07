Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that India knows about one syndicate that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's syndicate, adding that they have already sold most of the historical places, railways and banks.

"India knows about one syndicate that is Modi and Amit Shah's syndicate. They have already sold most of the historical places, railways, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and banks," said the Chief Minister during a 'padayatra' against the LPG price hike in Siliguri.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief held the 'padayatra' in Siliguri against the hike in prices of LPG cylinders.

"Do not try to bunt the kitchen room of the sisters and mothers, they will "burn" you. TMC had done many development works for North Bengal," she added.

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'poriborton yatra', Mamata remarked that change will only happen in Delhi, not in West Bengal, as women are safe in Bengal as compared to other BJP-controlled states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and more.

Challenging the BJP, the TMC Chief said: "Khela hobe! We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one. If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC."

Many of the TMC supporters were seen holding red-coloured cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders at the 'yatra', which was led by the TMC supremo, and joined by her ministerial colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, and party MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

The poll fever in West Bengal is all set to go high today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a rally in the state capital and the chief minister held a protest march in the northern part of the state against the fuel price.

Taking to Twitter, Mamata said: "BJP is looting people by regularly hiking LPG prices. Women have been hit the hardest and I'm disgusted at the Centre's lack of intent to cut taxes and lessen their burden. In protest, today I will be leading an all-women michil at Siliguri. REDUCE LPG PRICES NOW!.

The fuel price hike has become a major issue. LPG Last week, the price of the cooking gas LPG was hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder across all categories, including subsidised fuel and those availed by Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries.

"We will stage a protest march in Siliguri tomorrow against the rise in cooking gas price, carrying LPG cylinders during the protest," Mamata told reporters yesterday.

Last month, the chief minister warned the centre of launching a bigger protest if the latter does not reduce the prices of fuel.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)