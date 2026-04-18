An 11-year-old boy sustained severe burn injuries after allegedly being thrown into a burning tandoor during a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district. Police said the incident occurred on April 15, and a case has been registered against an unidentified catering worker who is currently absconding. The child remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

The boy, identified as Chaman, had attended the wedding with his grandmother in Malauli Gosai village under Chhawani police station limits. According to officials, the incident unfolded at the food area of the ceremony, where the child had been taking sweets. Lucknow Shocker: Man Brutally Choke-Slams 10-Year-Old Playing on Street in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Launched (Disturbing Video).

Caterer Throws Boy Into Tandoor for Repeatedly Taking Rasgullas During Wedding

Witnesses told police that the catering worker became angry after the child repeatedly took rasgullas from the food stall. The accused allegedly threatened the boy and then lifted him near a burning tandoor. During the altercation, the child reportedly lost balance and fell into the oven. His screams alerted those nearby, who rushed to pull him out.

The boy suffered serious burns from his face down to his waist. He was initially taken to a medical facility in Ayodhya for first aid before being referred to a government hospital in Lucknow due to the severity of his condition. Doctors have described his condition as critical, and treatment is ongoing. Barabanki Shocker: 21-Year-Old Youth Beheaded in Tikaitnagar, Accused Walks Away With Severed Head to His House.

Chaman, a Class 2 student, is originally from Gonda district. Following his mother’s death, he had been living with maternal relatives in Basti, where he was continuing his education.

A complaint has been filed by the child’s maternal uncle, Devidin Nishad. Police have registered a case against the unidentified catering worker and launched a search operation. Deputy Superintendent of Police Swarnima Singh said teams are conducting raids to locate the accused. Officials confirmed that the accused fled the scene immediately after the incident.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).