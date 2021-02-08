New Delhi, February 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Joe Biden on Monday and discussed a host of regional issues and their shared priorities, with both leaders looking forward to consolidating strategic partnerships to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

This was their first conversation after Biden assumed office last month. In a tweet, Modi said that he conveyed his best wishes to the US president, and the two leaders agreed to further their cooperation against climate change. PM Narendra Modi Speaks to US President-Elect Joe Biden on Phone, Discusses COVID-19, Climate Change; Conveys Wishes to VP-Elect Kamala Harris.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. @POTUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2021

