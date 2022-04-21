Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate on Thursday submitted around 5000-page chargesheet against NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in the Special PMLA court, in connection with a money laundering case.

Statements of more than 50 people have been recorded, according to the chargesheet.

ED said in the chargesheet that the agency summoned sons of Malik several times and his brother Kaptan Malik was also summoned however, they did not cooperate in the investigation and skipped the summons.

Earlier last week, ED attached properties belonging to Malik and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea of Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik filed against an order of the Bombay High Court which had rejected his interim application seeking immediate release in a case of money laundering being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant will hear the plea of Malik.

Earlier, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana agreed to list the case for hearing after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Malik, mentioned the matter for urgent listing of the case.

Malik has challenged the March 15 order of the Bombay High Court which had rejected his application saying just because the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order remanding him in custody is not in his favour, it does not make that order illegal or wrong.

ED had arrested Minorities Development Minister Malik on February 23 over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Soon after his arrest, the minister had filed a habeas corpus plea in the High Court, challenging his arrest and the remand orders. (ANI)

